RODGERS, Murray James:
29.12.1940 - 24.06.2019
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on June 24, 2019 in the presence of family and after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Jenny, beloved father of Hilary and Diana, admired and loved father-in-law of Nuno and Phil and doting Grandpa to Sam, Alex, Lily and James. A celebration of Murray's life will be held at Hagedorn's Funeral Services, cnr Wakefield & Derby Street, Westport at 11am on Saturday June 29th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Research Trust of New Zealand (www.cancerresearchtrustnz.org.nz)
Published in The Press on June 26, 2019