PETRIE, Murray Francis:
PVT 455241, 23rd Battalion 'A' Company WW2.
23.6.1923 - 20.11.2020
Peacefully, in his 98th year. Loved husband and friend of the late Ina for 65 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Linda and Alister Caley, Kevin and Helen, and Ray and Jean. A loved grandad and great-grandad. In accordance with Murray's wishes a private service was held on Tuesday, November 24, at the Woodend Cemetery, our thanks to the Rangiora RSA for their input. Messages may be addressed to the Petrie family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020