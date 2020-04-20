NICHOL, Murray William:
At Timaru Hospital on April 18, 2020, aged 74 years. Loved husband of Carolyn, much loved father and father-in-law of Philip and Jan, Jared and Amanda, Eden and Gemma. Treasured Granddad of Zac, Rohan, Kalan, Myles, Adair, Stella, and Archie. Due to current restrictions a private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to Jared Nichol, 118 Faulks Road, RD 2 Wanaka 9382.
