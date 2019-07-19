MUIR,
Murray Archibald (Lofty):
RNZAF 4314257, Airworks, NAC, Air New Zealand. On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Granger House in Greymouth, aged 94 years. Loved husband of Rita, and loved father and father-in-law of Heather and John, Alistair, Donald and Muriel, Fiona, and the late Christine and Wati. Loved grandfather of Ana and Isaac, Nicholas, Dylan and Evan, Charles and Lucy, and Hamish and Erin. Loved brother of Ross and the late Neil. Many thanks to the staff of Granger House for their kindness and care. The service to celebrate Murray's life will be at home, 344 Memorial Avenue, Christchurch, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on July 19, 2019