McDONALD,
Murray John Hugh:
6.5.1942 - 24.12.2019
Died peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Christmas Eve. Beloved father of Brad, and Jason McDonald. Grandfather to Oscar McDonald. Loved brother of Donald McDonald, and Sally Dann. Uncle to Andrew, and Nicky Dann. With thanks to the wonderful staff of Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the McDonald Family, c/- PO Box 131, Christchurch. The Memorial Service for Murray will be held at the Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Papanui, on January 17, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020