LEE,
Murray Robert (Muzz, Blue):
Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Reefton on July 10, 2019, aged 64. Dearly loved husband of Makere, deeply loved father and father-in-law of Whetu and Ian, Jason and Tracey, and the late Brendon, awesome Poppa of Anikka and Tony, Wiremu and Jamie, Faith, and Jakob, loved brother and brother-in-law of Stephen, Lorraine and Lindsey, and the late Gavin, loved brother-in-law of Hohepa, Rangi, Ruahine, Tipene, Kahu, and Mata Momo, a cherished uncle, cousin and a friend to all. Messages to 172 Buller Road, Reefton 7830. A Funeral Service to celebrate Murray's life will be held in the Inangahua Arms Hotel, Buller Road, Reefton, on Tuesday, July 16, at 11.00am. Murray will then be laid to rest with his son Brendon at Burkes Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019