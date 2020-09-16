LE FEVRE, Murray Albert:
Passed away peacefully at The Village Palms Retirement Village on Sunday, September 13, 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Nicola, Sandy and Lachlan, Karen and Doug (deceased), Michelle (deceased), Michael, Akira and Alex. Adored granddad to nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Loving uncle of his two nieces.
Will be greatly missed by
all his family
Many thanks to the staff at the Village Palms for all their loving care of Murray. Messages to the Le Fevre family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Murray's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2020