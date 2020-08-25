HUNTER, Murray William:
Courageously, on August 22, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Alison. Much loved father and father-in-law of Roger and Carolyn. Adored Grandpa of Stuart, Kenny, and Peter. Special thanks to all the staff at Christchurch Hospital, Ballarat Rest Home, and Bainswood on Victoria Rest Home Rangiora for their care and compassion for Murray. The Funeral Service for Murray will be held in the Holy Innocents Anglican Church, 7 Church Street, Amberley, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by private burial.
Published in The Press from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020