HAWKE, Murray:





There are simply no works to express my heartfelt thanks for the sympathy you have extended to our family during this time of loss. Thank you those that travelled, came or live streamed the celebration of Murray's life. I am comforted to know so many held him in high regard and enjoyed his company. We are deeply grateful to you. With much love and appreciation. Karen, Nathan and Shelly, Margaret, Geoff and Chris and all our family