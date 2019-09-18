HAWKE,
Murray Charles (Muzz):
on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Dunedin Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 62. Dearly loved son and son-in-law of Margaret and the late Wells, Jim and Rata Robb. A much loved husband and soulmate of Karen, loving father and father-in-law of Shelly and Ben, Nathan and Julia, and the late Shannon. Treasured grandad of Zac, Elijah, Accalia, Cody and Saskia, a loved brother of Geoff and Chris, an adopted father and friend to many. Messages c/- the Hawke family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers donations to The Key to Life Charitable Trust would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Muzz's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel (entrance of Wilkinson's Road) on Friday, September 20, at 1.30pm.
"Paintins dun"
Published in The Press on Sept. 18, 2019