HALE,
Murray William (Muzz):
01.04.1946 - 21.12.2019
It is with great sadness on Saturday, December 21; Murray lost his brief battle with blood cancer lymphoma and passed away peaceful in the arms of his loving wife Anne for over 50 years. Murray was deeply loved and loving of his soulmate and best friend Anne and will be sorely missed. Dearly loved and adored father and father-in-law of Sue, Neville and Jeff. Treasured and affectingly loved grandee of Issy and Annalise. Playmate of Lily the grand-dog.
Grief is the price we pay
for love.
A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held at Hope and Sons, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, on Saturday, December 28, at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request donations to the University Grange Cricket Club to honour Murray's love of cricket and life membership with them and may be left at the service. Messages to 29 Uxbridge Street, Normanby, Dunedin 9010, or leave a message on Murray's page at www.tributes.co.nz
