GRAY, Murray Hartnell:

Of Palmerton North. On Saturday, June 29, 2019. Murray passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice. Aged 81 years. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Pam for more than fifty years, devoted father of Steven (deceased), Katharine and Nigel, Elizabeth, Jonathan and Rachel, loving grandfather of Aria, Bronte and Campbell; Cara; Hollie, Thomas and Claudia. Son of Les and Alice Gray (deceased), brother of Alan (deceased), Adrienne, Roger, and David (deceased).

"Honourable and steadfast, with a servant heart, he ran the race with perseverance".

"A faithful servant of the

Lord Jesus Christ".

No flowers please, but donations to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441 would be appreciated or may be left in Church foyer. A service to Celebrate Murray's life will be held in the Reformed Church of Palmerston North, 541 Ruahine St, on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter private interment.





