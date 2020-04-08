GILBERT, Murray Leicester:

On Saturday, April 4, 2020 Murray passed away peacefully at the Nurse Maude Hospice; aged 80 years. Much loved husband of Bev, and father and father-in-law of Tony and Nicky, Brenda and Colin, Sheryl and Stephen. Special grandad of Sam, Tom and Nicole, Georgia, Josh and Jesse, and great-grandad to Octavia and Carter. A huge thank you to the Nurse Maude staff who took great care of our special Murray, especially Marischa and Lisa. Thank you very much to Steve at Just Funerals. A private cremation has taken place and due to the current restrictions a Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Messages can be sent to 281 Gilmours Road, RD2, Christchurch 7672.



