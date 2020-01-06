Murray DANIELS

Guest Book
  • "Please accept our deepest sympathy in the sad loss of..."
    - Mary & Ross Wills
  • "Dear Margaret my heartfelt sympathy to you and your family..."
    - Heather Lilley
  • "Dear Margaret so sorry to hear of Murray's placing he will..."
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
(080)-099-2200
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Road
Burnside
View Map
Death Notice

DANIELS,
Murray Bentham: (QSM)
On January 3, 2020, peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loved father and father-in-law of Leonie and Brendan Queree, dearly loved pops of Brook. Special thanks to the staff of Diana Isaac for their loving care of Murray. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Murray Daniels, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service to celebrate Murray's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, January 9, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.