DANIELS,
Murray Bentham: (QSM)
On January 3, 2020, peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loved father and father-in-law of Leonie and Brendan Queree, dearly loved pops of Brook. Special thanks to the staff of Diana Isaac for their loving care of Murray. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Murray Daniels, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service to celebrate Murray's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, January 9, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 6, 2020