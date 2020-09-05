BRUCE, Murray Eric:

Larraine, Jeffrey, Andrea, Gary, and their families, sincerely thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy at the sad loss of a dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. The kind messages, phone calls, flowers, baking, and visits were very much appreciated. A special thank you to Te Runanga O Waihao for the honour of Murray resting at the Marae, also thank you for the care and attention from the nurses and staff at Hospice, South Canterbury. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service, and helped us celebrate Murray's life.



