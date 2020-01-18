BROOKS, Murray Edward:
On January 16, 2020, peacefully at Avon Lifecare. Aged 78 years. Father of Gary, Diane and Sharon. Grandfather and great-grandfather. Brother of Michael. Special thanks to the management and staff of Avon Lifecare and the Nurse Maude Palliative care team for the care given to Murray over the last few weeks. At Murray's request, a private cremation has been held and a gathering to celebrate Murray's life will be advised later. Messages to the Brooks Family, c/- Just Funerals, 3/243 Blenheim Road, Christchurch.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020