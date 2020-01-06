Muriel WATSON

Service Information
Death Notice

WATSON, Muriel:
Peacefully on Saturday January 4, 2020, at Ballarat Lifecare, Rangiora. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Lionel for 70 years. Loved mother of Eric (deceased), Warren (Australia), Bruce (deceased), and Richard. Mother-in-law of Kathryn, and Jackie. Special nan of Louise, Amanda, Jayrd, Ryan, Damien, Ashleigh, and Zoe. The family would like to thank the staff at the Amberley Rest Home, and Ballarat Lifecare, Rangiora, for their love, care, and support. A Graveside Service to celebrate Muriel's life will be held at the Rangiora Park Lawn Cemetery, 310 Coldstream Road, Rangiora, on Wednesday, January 8, at 10.00am. Messages to the Watson family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

Published in The Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
