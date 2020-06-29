Muriel ASHBY

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

ASHBY, Muriel May:
On June 27, 2020, at Summerset Wigram, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Des, much loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Graeme, and Gaylene, Douglas and Ruth, Greg and Glenda, and Craig. Adored Grandma of Corrine, Daylan, Emily, Naomi, and Lewis. Loved by all her family, extended family and friends. Messages may be addressed to the Ashby family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate Muriel's long life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in The Press from June 29 to June 30, 2020
