GRIMWOOD,
Muretta Annie Heasman
(nee Shier):
Passed away peacefully at Bethesda Hospital, on August 23, 2019, aged 101 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron Tolputt, and the late Bruce Grimwood; much loved mum of Lyn Wright; loved mother-in-law of the late Ian Asquith, and the late Charles Wright; loved Nanna of Aaron and Jane, Nicole and Bill, and John and Sarah, great 'Christchurch Nanna' of nine. Loved step-mother and friend of the Grimwood family, and fondly remembered by her nephews Max, and Robin. The family would like to thank the staff at Bethesda for the wonderful care shown to Muretta. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Muretta Grimwood, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Muretta's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, August 27, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019