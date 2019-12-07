YUSAF, Muhammad (Yusaf):

On Monday, December 2, 2019 Yusaf passed away at home surrounded by his family. He was the loved husband of Ruth, loved father and father-in-law of Omar and Cheryl, Zarina and Alex, Kareem and Jo. Proud granddad and Muhammad of Zack, Kim and Kalilah, Raumati, Rafi, Timo and Yasmina, Maya and Aydin. Yusaf wished to have a private family burial and that has been carried out. He was a son of Pakistan and a New Zealander by choice.

All praise to God, the most merciful of the merciful.

The family wishes to sincerely thank all who contributed to Yusaf's care. Christchurch Hospital ED, Margaret and all her team in Ward 24, and James the Registrar, the Palliative care team, Healthcare New Zealand, and the District Nurses, you were all brilliant. Also Gerard and the boys at Cemeteries Support, Christchurch City Council, for their empathy and outstanding service.



