RIGBY, Moya Blanche
(nee Straight):
Peacefully on August 3, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved mother of Fraser, and Helen, and mother-in law of Bruce, and Nana of Caitlin, and Anna. Cherished wife of the late Gordon. In accordance with Moya's wishes a private cremation has been held. A special thank you to the staff at WesleyCare Rest Home and Hospital for their loving care of Moya, and to the Nurse Maude team, who supported her at home in recent years. Messages c/- 9A Jocelyn Street, Christchurch 8051.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020