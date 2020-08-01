O'CONNOR, Mourneen Rita:

On July 29, 2020, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Loved wife of the late Gerard. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Lynda (Kaiapoi), and Michele Gillespie (Aust). Loved Nana of Lynette and Courtney, Kevin and Ruby, Ellen and Thomas (Aust). Much loved Great-Nana of Lutece, Arlo, and Nina (Aust), and dearly loved sister and sister-in-law to Graham and Marlene Belcher (Amberley). Thank you to the staff at Ilam care for their care of Mourneen. Messages may be sent to the O'Connor Family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Mourneen's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinson's and Gardeners Road, on Monday, August 3, at 1.30pm.





