O'CONNOR, Mourneen Rita:
On July 29, 2020, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Loved wife of the late Gerard. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Lynda (Kaiapoi), and Michele Gillespie (Aust). Loved Nana of Lynette and Courtney, Kevin and Ruby, Ellen and Thomas (Aust). Much loved Great-Nana of Lutece, Arlo, and Nina (Aust), and dearly loved sister and sister-in-law to Graham and Marlene Belcher (Amberley). Thank you to the staff at Ilam care for their care of Mourneen. Messages may be sent to the O'Connor Family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Mourneen's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinson's and Gardeners Road, on Monday, August 3, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020