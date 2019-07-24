Morris BENTON

Death Notice

BENTON, Morris John:
Passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearest husband of the late Brenda, treasured father and father-in-law of Phillip and Tracey, and Julie, and a loved grandfather and great-grandfather.
"Together at last, with
my darling Brenda."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Morris Benton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Morris' life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, July 26, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Avonhead Park Cemetery.

Published in The Press on July 24, 2019
