Morné ROETS

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you at this very sad time."
    - alister creamer
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Julie Carlaw-Hillary
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Rangiora Chapel
Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue
Rangiora
Death Notice

´ROETS, Morné:
On November 1, 2020, at 3.27pm, aged 11 years, Morné died peacefully surrounded by his mum and dad, Marlene and Jaco, his older brother Wehan and much loved Snowey dog.
Blood, sweat and respect
In memory of Morné, donations to The Child Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service or directly to the weblink childcancer.org.nz/make-a-donation. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Morné Roets, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Morné's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, November 6 at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2020
