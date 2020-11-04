´ROETS, Morné:
On November 1, 2020, at 3.27pm, aged 11 years, Morné died peacefully surrounded by his mum and dad, Marlene and Jaco, his older brother Wehan and much loved Snowey dog.
Blood, sweat and respect
In memory of Morné, donations to The Child Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service or directly to the weblink childcancer.org.nz/make-a-donation. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Morné Roets, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Morné's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, November 6 at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2020