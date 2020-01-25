PARKER,
Moreen (neé Orange):
On January 23, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Doug, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Melissa, Jamin and Anna, proud Grandma of Jaran; Brodie, and Tyson, and a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Nurse Maude for their kindness to Moreen and her family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Moreen Parker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Moreen's family and friends are invited to gather at the family home on Tuesday, January 28, from 10.00am, to share stories and celebrate her life.
Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020