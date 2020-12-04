van der Aa, Monica:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Wife and soulmate of Mike. Loved sister and sister in-law of Peter (dec) and Brenda, Josie, Anne and Gerry, Mark and Mary, Matthew and Wendy, Trish and Pierre, Eugene and Kate, and Marie. Loved aunty to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service or on their website. A celebration of Monica's life will be held at 2.00pm on Saturday, December 5, at their home in Kaiapoi.
Published in The Press on Dec. 4, 2020