SMALL,
Monica Mary (nee Hickland):
Passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020, surrounded by family, aged 96 years. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Patrick (Pat). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Clare and Denis, Susan and Tony (Brisbane), Martin and Kaye (Perth), Stephen and Jane, and Lesley and Peter. Treasured grandmother of Cushla and Paul, Matthew, Jarrod, Ryan and Madeline, Hannah and Sarah, Thomas, James and Joseph, and great-grandsons Jackson and Levi.
Rest in Peace
Messages may be addressed to the Small family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Monica will be Celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch, on Monday, March 16, at 11.00am. A Rosary will be held at the Church on Sunday, March 15, at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020