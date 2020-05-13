Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monica PETERSEN. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Memorial service To be announced at a later date Death Notice



(nee Chisnall):

Monica passed away at her home on May 6, 2020, after a short illness. She was with family. Monica was the loving wife and soulmate of the late Raoul, and the loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry, Angela, Dennis and Sue, grandmother of Carl, Stephen, Rachael, Louis, Simon, Josh, Rebecca and Angus, and great-grandmother of Ruby, Stella, Lucy and Levy. A special thank you to Catherine from the Greers Road Medical Centre, Kate from Canterbury District Nursing, Jennie and the other medical staff who cared for our Mum during her illness. Monica had a private Funeral at the Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, May 11, in accordance with her wishes. It is planned to have a memorial service later this year to celebrate her life with wider family and friends. Messages can be addressed to the Petersen Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.

Monica will live forever in our thoughts and hearts.







PETERSEN, Monica Anne(nee Chisnall):Monica passed away at her home on May 6, 2020, after a short illness. She was with family. Monica was the loving wife and soulmate of the late Raoul, and the loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry, Angela, Dennis and Sue, grandmother of Carl, Stephen, Rachael, Louis, Simon, Josh, Rebecca and Angus, and great-grandmother of Ruby, Stella, Lucy and Levy. A special thank you to Catherine from the Greers Road Medical Centre, Kate from Canterbury District Nursing, Jennie and the other medical staff who cared for our Mum during her illness. Monica had a private Funeral at the Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, May 11, in accordance with her wishes. It is planned to have a memorial service later this year to celebrate her life with wider family and friends. Messages can be addressed to the Petersen Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.Monica will live forever in our thoughts and hearts. Published in The Press on May 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers