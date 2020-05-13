PETERSEN, Monica Anne
(nee Chisnall):
Monica passed away at her home on May 6, 2020, after a short illness. She was with family. Monica was the loving wife and soulmate of the late Raoul, and the loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry, Angela, Dennis and Sue, grandmother of Carl, Stephen, Rachael, Louis, Simon, Josh, Rebecca and Angus, and great-grandmother of Ruby, Stella, Lucy and Levy. A special thank you to Catherine from the Greers Road Medical Centre, Kate from Canterbury District Nursing, Jennie and the other medical staff who cared for our Mum during her illness. Monica had a private Funeral at the Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, May 11, in accordance with her wishes. It is planned to have a memorial service later this year to celebrate her life with wider family and friends. Messages can be addressed to the Petersen Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
Monica will live forever in our thoughts and hearts.
Published in The Press on May 13, 2020