McDONALD,
Monica Beatrice
(nee Prangnell):
Passed away peacefully at Allen Bryant Life Care, Hokitika, on February 28, 2020, in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian, loved daughter of the late Arthur and Nancy Prangnell, loved sister and sister-in-law of Arthur (deceased) and Nancy Prangnell (Hokitika), Gordon (deceased) and Mary Prangnell (Wellington), and the late Daphne and Martin Minehan, and a loved sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend.
R.I.P.
Messages to 40 Aylmer Street, Ross 7812. A Funeral Mass for Monica will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, High Street Greymouth on Wednesday at 2.00pm, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium. Recitation of the Rosary will be at the Church Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2020