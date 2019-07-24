HAUGHEY,
Monica Mary (nee Poff):
Died peacefully at Burwood Hospital, Christchurch, on July 23, 2019, in her 89th year. Much loved wife of John. Wonderful mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Bronwyn, Maree and the late Greg Gourley, Bede, Vince and Moira Dobson, the late Gerard, Gill and Paul Poulter, Rob and Tracey, and loved Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Thanks Mum for being
so supportive to us all.
We will miss you. You are now resting in God's arms.
Vigil will be held at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 380 Innes Road, Tomorrow (Thursday) at 7.00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at the above church on Friday, July 26, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on July 24, 2019