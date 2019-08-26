Monica GOODMAN

GOODMAN, Monica Cecilia
(nee Coffey):
Passed peacefully in Christchurch, after a long fought illness, on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Dearly beloved loved wife of Ian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony, Sally-Ann, Lisa and Stu Myles. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Maureen and Kevin Fitzsimons (deceased), Eric and Bernadette Coffey (deceased), Kevin and Mary Coffey (deceased), Pat and the late Margaret Coffey, Shirley and Kevin Radburnd (deceased), Teresa and Joe McDonnell (deceased), Noelene and the late John Connolly, Leo and Marcella Coffey. Dearly loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Goodman Family c/o- PO Box 600, Christchurch 8140. The Funeral Mass for Monica will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Christchurch on Thursday, August 29 at 1.00pm. Interment in the Avonhead Park Cemetery. Rosary at the church on Wednesday, August 28 at 7.00pm.

