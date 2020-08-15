Monica FORBES

  • "Lovely Memories of Mrs Frobes lived just down the road from..."
    - Naomi Vujcich
  • "Ill always remember your kind words, our tiki touring and..."
    - claire pontifex
  • "aunty monica you will be sorely missed by all who knew you..."
    - deb skilling
  • "I remember Mrs Forbes at dancing days many years ago,..."
    - Elizabeth Smith
  • "Wonderful memories of a lovely lady who always seemed..."
    - Ann Skilling
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Death Notice

FORBES, Monica
Valmay Lillian (nee Skilling):
On August 13, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alec, much loved mother, mother-in-law, nana and granny of Bruce, Kevin, Christine Baxter, Murray, Heather Turner and their families.
"Always in our hearts"
Special thanks to all the doctors/nurses Ward 23/24 at Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care given to Monica. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Monica Forbes, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Garden flowers preferred. Due to possible changes to GOVT restrictions for gatherings, for the latest details for this funeral please visit
lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries

Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020
