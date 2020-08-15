FORBES, Monica
Valmay Lillian (nee Skilling):
On August 13, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alec, much loved mother, mother-in-law, nana and granny of Bruce, Kevin, Christine Baxter, Murray, Heather Turner and their families.
"Always in our hearts"
Special thanks to all the doctors/nurses Ward 23/24 at Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care given to Monica. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Monica Forbes, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Garden flowers preferred. Due to possible changes to GOVT restrictions for gatherings, for the latest details for this funeral please visit
lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020