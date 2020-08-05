Monica DEE

Guest Book
  • "Deeply saddened re Aunty Monica's passing. She was a real..."
    - Marg Hall
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

DEE, Monica:
Much loved companion to the late Jessie Sherrard. Cousin, aunty, friend and confidante to the Sherrard and Pitcaithly families. We will dearly miss her love, inspiration, wisdom and encouragement. Messages may be addressed to the Dee family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mvdee0208 A Celebration of Monica's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Friday, August 7, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.