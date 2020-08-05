DEE, Monica:
Much loved companion to the late Jessie Sherrard. Cousin, aunty, friend and confidante to the Sherrard and Pitcaithly families. We will dearly miss her love, inspiration, wisdom and encouragement. Messages may be addressed to the Dee family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mvdee0208 A Celebration of Monica's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Friday, August 7, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2020