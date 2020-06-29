CAVANAGH, Monica Rose:
Died suddenly at home on June 26, 2020, aged 66 years. A very special and much loved sister and sister-in-law of Judy (dec) and Kerry McCashin, Bob and Sylvia, Denise and Mike Holling, Ken Rossiter, Adele and Mike Henry, Annette and the late Graham McCoy, Mick (her twin) and Jana (Zurich), and Graham and Rose. A much loved aunty and great-aunty. A loved friend and member of the Marralomeda Community. Messages may be addressed to 'The family of the late Monica Cavanagh' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Mass for Monica will be Celebrated at St Gregory's Catholic Church, Cotswold Ave, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 10.30am, followed by interment in the Belfast Cemetery, Belfast Road.
Published in The Press from June 29 to June 30, 2020