WRIGHT, Mona Elizabeth:
On July 10, 2019. Passed away peacefully at Terrace View, Ashburton. Aged 88 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Douglas Henry, much loved mother of Garth, and Martin (Springston), and loved grandmother of Graham, Joshua, and Matthew. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ken and Colleen Stewart, Ian Stewart and sister-in-law of Elsie and Harry O'Connell, Dorothy and her late husband's Bert Palmer, and Len Walker, Ella and Ray Righton (all deceased). Loved aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Wright family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Donations to Ashburton St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Mona will be held at our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Wednesday, July 17, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019