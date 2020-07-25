Molly HUTTON

HUTTON, Molly Letitia
(nee Richardson):
On July 20, 2020, peacefully at Burlington Village, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank, loved mother of Helen Bath, Howard Bath, the late Phillip Bath, and the late Louise Bath, beloved grandmother of Leigh, Ben, and Brooke; Rosie, and Sam. Special thanks to the staff of Burlington Village. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Molly Hutton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Molly's request, a private cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on July 25, 2020
