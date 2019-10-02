DOLHEGUY,
Molly (nee Walsh):
Of Kaiapoi. On September 25, 2019, passed peacefully at Wesley Care Hospital. Dearly loved friend of Mary Gourdie and her family for 87 years and dearly loved friend of the late Mavis and Arthur Tavendale, and their families. A special thanks to the staff at Wesley Care for their wonderful care of Molly. Messages can be forwarded to the family of the late Molly Dolheguy, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. At Molly's express wish a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 2, 2019