CRAIG, Molly:
Molly passed away peacefully at Parklane Retirement Village, on December 1, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Dave and Lil Craig, much loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Margaret and Owen Craig, the late Brian and Pat Craig, Mac and the late Joan Coull. So dearly loved and cherished by all her family, Trish and Gordon Spite, David, Vanessa and William Spite, Angie, Andrew and Bridget Hendry, David and Joanne Coull, Pam and Murray Depree, Gay and Graeme Watson, Craig, Jody, and Ella Watson, Mark Watson, Alice Watson and Luke Watson, Bill and Lois, Derek, Philip and Sam Lyon and their families. The family would like to sincerely thank the wonderful staff at Parklane for their respectful and loving care of Molly over the past five years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Molly Craig, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Molly's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, December 6, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 3, 2019