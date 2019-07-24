WICKS, Moira Jessie:
On July 21, 2019, peacefully at Golden Age Rest Home, in her 101st year. Loved wife of the late Syd, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Patsy and Andrew Tainui, Robert (deceased) and Ada Senior, Jenifer Russell, Julie Bailey and Frank, Shirley and Jeff Gibbs, loved grandma of Andrea; Darryl, Steven, Robert, Katrina, Moira, Tiaki, Derek; Don, Angela, Chris; Lindsay, Amy, Scott; Ben, Matt, and Hamish, a loved great-grandma, and great-great-grandma, and a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Special thanks to the staff of Golden Age for their care, support, and humour. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Moira Wicks c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral service for Moira will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 24, 2019