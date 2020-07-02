SCHULZ,
Moana Margaret (Mona):
On July 1, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David, loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter (deceased), Geoffrey and Shella, Paul, Dale and Leanne, Steven and Raewyn, and Jo, a loved nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Ward 27, Christchurch Hospital for all the love and care given to Mona. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's New Zealand would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Mona will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Friday) at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 2, 2020