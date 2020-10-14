GEARY, Moana Elizabeth
(nee Wybrow):
Aged 73 years. Moana passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, with her whanau at her side. Loving partner of Colin (Gill), loving mother of Nicholas, Rym, and Dean, mother-in-law to Emma, Philippa, and Alice, precious Nana of Jessica, Grace, Cooper, Addison, Tate, Isla, and Jasmine, and a special Nana to Brayden, Britney, and Ethan. Loved sister of the Wybrow families and a much loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service of farewell for Moana will be held on Friday, October 16, at 1.30pm, in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha, then leaving for the Balclutha Lawn Cemetery. Messages to 17 Wooten Place, Kaiapoi 7630.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services 2020 Ltd
Balclutha
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2020