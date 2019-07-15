BROOKLAND,
Min (nee Butler):
Unexpectedly at home on Thursday, July 11, 2019, aged 64 years. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Emma and Jeff, Phoenix and Malcolm, Charlotte and Dave, and Grace, much loved nan nan of Devon, and Rowan and much loved partner of John. A service for Min will be held at Jakar Gardens, 39 Hedley Road, Seadowm on Wednesday, July 17, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 10 John Street, Temuka 7920.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on July 15, 2019