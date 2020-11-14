GRENNELL,
Millie Matewai Spinks:
Died suddenly at home on November 11, 2020, aged 22 years. Beloved daughter of Corina and Graeme, loved sister of Philip, treasured granddaughter of Bev and Chap, and Alison and Colin. Millie was a loved niece, cousin, friend, and admired by many. Special thanks to St John Ambulance and the Police for attending to Millie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Millie Grennell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, Millie would appreciate donations to SPCA Canterbury in honour of her love for animals, a donation box will be available at the service. A Service for Millie will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, November 20, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020