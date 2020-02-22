Mildred MCINNES

McINNES, Mildred Lily:
Passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Osric (Bill) White, and the late Dr Ellison McInnes, loved mother of Michael, and Christopher White, mother-in-law of Trisha White, grandmother of Tanya, Lee-Anne, and Nicola, and her four great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mildred McInnes, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Mildred's wishes, a private service has been held.

Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020
