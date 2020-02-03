THOMPSON,
Michelle Fay (nee Malloch):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by family on February 2, 2020, after a courageous cancer battle, aged 50 years. Much loved Mum of April and Bridie, fun loving Nana of Tyler, cherished daughter of Richard (Dick) and Fay, darling sister and sister-in-law of Darryl and Anne, Jason, Aaron and Mata, and Nicola and Chris. Treasured aunty, cousin and friend to many. A service celebrating her life will be held at Papanui Baptist Church, 144 Sawyers Arms Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday, February 5, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020