  • "So sorry to hear of Michelle's passing. She will be missed..."
  • "Michelle, I am so sorry that I may not be able to make it..."
    - Laura Jenkinson
  • "So sorry to hear this sad news. Much love to all family xx..."
    - Christine Wilson
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Papanui Baptist Church
144 Sawyers Arms Road
Christchurch
THOMPSON,
Michelle Fay (nee Malloch):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by family on February 2, 2020, after a courageous cancer battle, aged 50 years. Much loved Mum of April and Bridie, fun loving Nana of Tyler, cherished daughter of Richard (Dick) and Fay, darling sister and sister-in-law of Darryl and Anne, Jason, Aaron and Mata, and Nicola and Chris. Treasured aunty, cousin and friend to many. A service celebrating her life will be held at Papanui Baptist Church, 144 Sawyers Arms Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday, February 5, at 2.00pm.
