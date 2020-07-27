DOHERTY,

Michelle (nee Giddens):

Passed away July 23, 2020, in Australia. Michelle, if anyone has a daughter who was anything like you, how loved and blessed they would be. Barney and I knew that the day you were born to us that the first touch of your little hand we had a perfect baby girl, cute as a button who will be forever ours. Take my hand Michelle because wherever you are we will always be together holding your hand with mine as we start another life together. Love always - Mum (Jeanette).



