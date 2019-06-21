BROOK, Michelle Lee:
On June 19, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by family, aged 42 years. Dearly loved wife of Adam, much loved mother of Matt, and Ollie, adored daughter of Adrian and Karen Stephen-Feod, much loved and adored sister and sister-in-law of Nicole and Johnny Hague, and Deana and Nathan Wood, a loved and fun aunty of Georgia, and Paris; Charlotte, Oscar, and Millie, loved sister-in-law of Rochelle and Mark, and loved aunty of Eva and Nico.
"It's all about me."
Messages to PO Box 36226, Merivale, Christchurch 8146. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canterbury Breastcare would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Michelle's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, June 25, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 21, 2019