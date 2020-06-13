Michael WILLISON

Service Information
State of Grace Ltd
PO Box 60-285, Titirangi
New Lynn, Auckland
0642
(080)-076-4722
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Royal NZ Yacht Squadron
181 Westhaven Drive
Westhaven
Death Notice

WILLISON, Michael Charles:
Died peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on 10 June 2020, aged 89. Fantastic friend and husband of Alice-Jane. Gentle, loving, fun father of Angus and Anna, Fiona and Lance. Best friend and brother of Marianne, Ian (twin) and Fay. Much loved G of Celia, Fergus and Rachael. A celebration of Michael's life will be held on Monday, 15 June at 11.00am, at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron, 181 Westhaven Drive, Westhaven, Auckland.
State Of Grace
0800 764722
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020
