Died peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on 10 June 2020, aged 89. Fantastic friend and husband of Alice-Jane. Gentle, loving, fun father of Angus and Anna, Fiona and Lance. Best friend and brother of Marianne, Ian (twin) and Fay. Much loved G of Celia, Fergus and Rachael. A celebration of Michael's life will be held on Monday, 15 June at 11.00am, at the Royal NZ Yacht Squadron, 181 Westhaven Drive, Westhaven, Auckland.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020