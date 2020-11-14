WEERSING, Michael:
23.2.1965
Son of Jim and Mary Weersing. Brother to Rick, Carol, and Susan. Uncle to McKenna, Ryan, Spencer and Emerson (USA). Mike passed away peacefully at his Mount Lyford home, North Canterbury, close to the soils and landscape he loved. Founder of Pyramid Valley Vineyards with his partner Claudia Elze, Mike arrived in New Zealand in 1996 and helped transform the New Zealand Wine Industry. Together they received global recognition for the wines they produced. His legacy will survive in the vines they cultivated and the hearts and palates they touched. Thank you to the Mount Lyford and North Canterbury Community.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020