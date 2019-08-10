Michael WEALLEANS

Death Notice

WEALLEANS, Michael Paul:
Mike passed suddenly on August 7, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Sonya and a Treasured and adored father and best mate of Nicole. An inspirational role model and father-in-law to Brad. Much loved son of the late Bevan and Pat. Friend to many.
"That man is a success -
who leaves the world better than he found it;
Who has never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty or failed to express it;
Who looked for the best
in others and gave the best
he had."
We love you so much and miss you even more.
A celebration of Mike's life is to be held at Marsden House in Nelson on Monday, August 12, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2019
